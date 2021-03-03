Get Daily Email
Get Taken on a Magical Adventure in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Get Taken on a Magical Adventure in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Visit a broken land and watch as one woman takes on a difficult mission

raya and the last dragon, computer animated, action, adventure, fantasy, kelly marie tran, Awkwafina, review, walt disney pictures

Go on an amazing adventure in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

I am a pretty big Disney fan. Over the years I have watched most of the animated films and TV shows. When I saw the first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon I hoped I would get to check it out. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

raya and the last dragon, computer animated, action, adventure, fantasy, kelly marie tran, Awkwafina, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

You can read the plot for Raya and the Last Dragon here:

Get taken on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

raya and the last dragon, computer animated, action, adventure, fantasy, kelly marie tran, Awkwafina, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

I had a lot of fun watching this movie. After a terrible thing happens, this once magical land has seen better days. Raya searches for someone they hope can help heal the world. The film has a mostly serious tone to it, but Sisu brings plenty of welcome comic relief to these moments. Tuk Tuk also has a lovable charm to them and kids are sure to fall in love with them. While the quest moves along, Raya will have others join this challenging quest, but for it to succeed big risks will have to be taken. As this tale comes to a close, Raya will finally learn an important lesson.

raya and the last dragon, computer animated, action, adventure, fantasy, kelly marie tran, Awkwafina, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

Raya and the Last Dragon comes out this Friday on Disney Plus. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

