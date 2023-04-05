Get Taken on an Action Packed Adventure in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Go on a thrilling journey in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of The Super Mario Bros video games. In my adult years I have played the newest titles like Super Mario 3D World, New Super Mario Bros for the Wii U and Super Mario Odyssey. Each game was a ton of fun to play and took this plumber on some epic adventures. When I heard about The Super Mario Bros Movie I hoped it might be good. I was able to attend a screening for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Super Mario Bros Movie here:

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros Movie gets 8/10. This was a better film that I expected it to be, with tons of cool easter eggs. The story itself was action packed and rarely ever got boring or dull for me. There is a perfect blend of comedy, action and drama as the plot moves along. Once this story comes to a close, life will never be the same for Mario and Luigi.

