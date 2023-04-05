Get Daily Email
Get Taken on an Action Packed Adventure in 'The Super Mario Bros Movie'

Get Taken on an Action Packed Adventure in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

The beloved video game series comes to life in this thrilling computer animated film

the super mario bros movie, computer animated, adventure, chris pratt, jack black, review, illumination, nintendo, universal pictures

Go on a thrilling journey in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of The Super Mario Bros video games. In my adult years I have played the newest titles like Super Mario 3D World, New Super Mario Bros for the Wii U and Super Mario Odyssey. Each game was a ton of fun to play and took this plumber on some epic adventures. When I heard about The Super Mario Bros Movie I hoped it might be good. I was able to attend a screening for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Super Mario Bros Movie here:

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros Movie gets 8/10. This was a better film that I expected it to be, with tons of cool easter eggs. The story itself was action packed and rarely ever got boring or dull for me. There is a perfect blend of comedy, action and drama as the plot moves along. Once this story comes to a close, life will never be the same for Mario and Luigi.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is out now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

