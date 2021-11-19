Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Get Taken on an Action Packed Ride in 'Cowboy Bebop' Season 1

Get Taken on an Action Packed Ride in ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Season 1

The anime gets told in a whole new way and has something for fans young and old to like

Go on some crazy adventures in ‘Cowboy Bebop’ season 1

In high school I heard good things about Cowboy Bebop. It wasn’t until years later that I took the time to watch it. The visuals were amazing and the characters were all great. Yet sadly it was an Anime that got cancelled way too soon. When I heard a live action was coming to Netflix I was looking forward to seeing it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

cowboy bebop, tv show, live action, science fiction, john cho, season 1, review, netflix

You can read the plot for Cowboy Bebop season 1 here:

An action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

cowboy bebop, tv show, live action, science fiction, john cho, season 1, review, netflix

I really enjoyed watching this season. There is a lot of character development here and each character has their secrets. There is a ton of action and a good amount of violence but this never feels excessive for the story that is being told. There isn’t a ton of bounty hunting going on this season but overall I was okay with that. Learning more about the Syndicate and the past of these characters was a fair trade off. The whole narrative of the season leads to a confrontation that is many years overdue.

cowboy bebop, live action, tv show, science fiction, john cho, season 1, review, netflix

Cowboy Bebop season 1 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

