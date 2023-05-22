Get Taken on a Fun Adventure in ‘The Spicy Ghost’

A good tale gets told in ‘The Spicy Ghost’
I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can tell some pretty amazing stories. When I heard about The Spicy Ghost, I thought it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.
You can read the plot for The Spicy Ghost here:
The Spicy Ghost is a rhyming adventure about sweet friendships and fiery foods. Blandon is no ordinary ghost.
He loves eating spicy food! His reaction to food is something to behold and it often leads to messy misunderstandings.
Follow Blandon on a fun rhyming adventure filled with a variety of foods and true friendships.
I enjoyed reading this book. Blandon loves eating spicy food, and sometimes this causes misunderstandings with his friends. When a big festival comes, there are some foods they cannot wait to try. As this tale comes to a close, Blandon and his friends learn a good lesson. Most kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.
The Spicy Ghost is out now.