We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Get Taken on a Fun Adventure in ‘The Spicy Ghost’

Get Taken on a Fun Adventure in ‘The Spicy Ghost’

Join Blandon as they try all kinds of spicy foods in this wonderful rhyming book

the spicy ghost, children's fiction, vy lien, net galley, review, books go social

A good tale gets told in ‘The Spicy Ghost’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can tell some pretty amazing stories. When I heard about The Spicy Ghost, I thought it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Spicy Ghost here:

The Spicy Ghost is a rhyming adventure about sweet friendships and fiery foods. Blandon is no ordinary ghost.

He loves eating spicy food! His reaction to food is something to behold and it often leads to messy misunderstandings.

Follow Blandon on a fun rhyming adventure filled with a variety of foods and true friendships.

I enjoyed reading this book. Blandon loves eating spicy food, and sometimes this causes misunderstandings with his friends. When a big festival comes, there are some foods they cannot wait to try. As this tale comes to a close, Blandon and his friends learn a good lesson. Most kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

The Spicy Ghost is out now.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

