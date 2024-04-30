Get Taken on Two Action Packed Adventures in ‘BRZRKR: Bloodlines’

Two wild tales get told in ‘BRZRKR: Bloodlines’

I have read some wonderful graphic novels lately. No two have been alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about BRZRKR: Bloodlines I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for BRZRKR Bloodlines here:

In Poetry of Madness, a sea of gore and devastation awaits as B., through a fateful chance encounter, safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But a sickly monarch serves as a symbol for the rot inside, as the security and bliss created through B.’s violence is shallow…the cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.’s ability to save. In Dead Empire, a former kingdom eradicated by the BRZRKR has a single living survivor. She and her people knew B. as the God King. In this tragic story of death and cataclysm, the survivor recounts a fable in which lost love, manipulation, and warring empires brought out the very worst of Unute… but is the fable’s narrator reliable?

I had a tough time putting this graphic novel down. Both stories were a bit intense, but took me on an amazing adventure. We see this character has been through much, and it has changed them over the years. Along the way they have made some hard decisions, ones that came with dire consequences. As this graphic novel came to a close, it was clear these adventures have only just begun.

BRZRKR: Bloodlines is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.