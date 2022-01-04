Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Get Taken on Tons of Adventures in ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’

Get Taken on Tons of Adventures in ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’

Join Boris the Cat and his friends as they go on many great adventures together

by Leave a Comment

the little cat with big ideas, boris the cat, children's fiction, erwin moser, net galley, review, north south books

Many good tales get told in ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’

I have read many good children’s books lately. No two are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about The Little Cat With Big Ideas I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Little Cat With Big Ideas here:

Boris is a special cat! Be it spring, summer, fall, or winter, Boris and his friends experience big and little adventures every day, often without even looking for them!

From driving a bathtub to pretending to be a scarecrow to helping a friend, these charming comic-book style mini-stories—told in six pictures—are perfect for read aloud and beginning reader fun.

I had a great time reading this book. Each story was exciting and took this little cat on plenty of adventures. While each story is moving along kids can learn a good lesson or two as well. Kids will have a lot of fun reading this colorful book.

Boris the Cat ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’ is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares37

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x