Get Taken on Tons of Adventures in ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’

Many good tales get told in ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’

I have read many good children’s books lately. No two are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about The Little Cat With Big Ideas I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Little Cat With Big Ideas here:

Boris is a special cat! Be it spring, summer, fall, or winter, Boris and his friends experience big and little adventures every day, often without even looking for them! From driving a bathtub to pretending to be a scarecrow to helping a friend, these charming comic-book style mini-stories—told in six pictures—are perfect for read aloud and beginning reader fun.

I had a great time reading this book. Each story was exciting and took this little cat on plenty of adventures. While each story is moving along kids can learn a good lesson or two as well. Kids will have a lot of fun reading this colorful book.

Boris the Cat ‘The Little Cat With Big Ideas’ is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.