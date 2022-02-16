Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Get Taken on Some Wild Adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 1

Get Taken on Some Wild Adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 1

Watch as this popular video game comes to life in this zany animated show

by Leave a Comment

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, comedy, slapstick, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

Some zany tales get told on ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 1

I can’t say I have played the Cuphead video game before. I have heard it is quite difficult but it does look like a ton of fun. When I heard an animated show was being made I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to screeners for season 1 of The Cuphead Show and here is what I thought of it.

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, slapstick, comedy, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

You can read the plot for The Cuphead Show season 1 here:

A character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal home-world of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself.

It combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, slapstick, comedy, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

I had a blast watching these episodes. Each one took these brothers on a different kind of crazy adventure. They faced deadly foes but somehow always found a way to get out of a bad spot. The animation is wonderful and had a few great original songs in it too. You can learn more about this show here.

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, slapstick, comedy, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

The Cuphead Show season 1 premieres this Friday on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

