Get Taken on a Wild Holiday Adventure in ‘The Flight Before Christmas’

A rescue mission occurs in ‘The Flight Before Christmas’

I was pretty blown away by the first Shaun the Sheep movie. We saw this sheep and their friends go on a pretty crazy adventure together. So far the show has been amazing and it is clear life on this farm is never boring. The second film was even better than the first as Shaun helped a new friend reunite with their family. When I heard about The Flight Before Christmas I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this short and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Flight Before Christmas here:

Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!

I had a great time watching this short. Shaun hatches a plan to get more gifts that goes awry almost immediately. Someone leaves the farm and it is up to Shaun and friends to rescue them. Things only get wilder after Timmy gets mistaken as a gift as is taken away. This leads Shaun and friends to do some wacky things to get Timmy out of this place. As this short comes to a close these sheep learn some valuable lessons.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is available now on Netflix.