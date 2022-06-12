Getting Music and Sound Effects for Your YouTube Channel

—

Launching a YouTube channel is pretty easy, but properly launching a YouTube channel that goes viral is a different story!

Nowadays, everybody seems to want to become an online star, either on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitch, people are flocking to online platforms in hopes to make a living doing what they love, if you’re one of those people, keep reading, as we will help you sort out one of the most important requirements when starting your very own streaming channel – music and sound effects!

Music and Sound Effects on YouTube

When you post a video on YouTube, you can’t just use any music or sound effect that you want, most music and sound effects are copyrighted, and your video will end up removed due to the fact that you’ve incorporated unauthorized music and sound effects in your videos. Thankfully, there’s a simple solution that solves all those inconveniences!

Long gone are the days when you had to contact a musician, a band, a composer, or a record label in order to get the rights to play their music. Nowadays, you can use platforms such as Artlist, Soundstripe, TunePocket, or Epidemic Sound, these providers have the legal rights to thousands of music and sound effects, and by paying them a monthly or annual fee, you get the right to use all the music and sound effects that you will find on their platforms!

This saves you time and money, and helps you focus on what’s more important – your content!

Introducing Epidemic Sound

As many options as there are in the market, there is one that really stands out from all the rest, that is Epidemic Sound.

No platform comes close to the amount of music and sound effects that Epidemic Sound has, the Swedish-based company takes its curating process extremely serious, and the quality of their music and sound effects is absolutely unmatched.

Epidemic Sound is extremely sleek and easy to use, and, unlike other alternatives in the market, Epidemic Sound even has a mobile app!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you would like to learn more about Epidemic Sound, check out RushRadar’s in-depth review of Epidemic Sound !

Getting the Best Deal on Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound offers both monthly and annual subscription plans, and the best part about it is that you can even try their service using an Epidemic Sound Free Trial! If after trying out the service for a month you decide to sign up, keep in mind that you should choose an annual subscription plan, that’s because you will be able to save much more by doing so. By opting to subscribe for an annual Epidemic Sound Commercial Plan, you will automatically save 49% of what you would pay for a monthly subscription. That being said, the commercial plan is more appropriate for those who are professional video makers and videographers who are looking to have clients, on the other hand, if you’re just using their music and sound effects for your own YouTube channel and personal use, then you should get an Epidemic Sound Personal Plan, in which case, make sure to, again, head on over to RushRadar and get the best Epidemic Sound discount code in order to save as much as possible! Right now, RushRadar has an exclusive 50% discount code on Epidemic Sound’s Personal Plans!

To Recap

With so many people starting to work from home, an unprecedented number of people have become YouTubers, the profession has become so popular that more kids now dream of being professional YouTubers rather than astronauts !

If you’re like all those kids and are also looking to become a professional YouTuber, knowing where to get the best music and sound effects for use in your channel is absolutely crucial. In our opinion, Epidemic Sound is undoubtedly the best platform for those looking to get music and sound effects for their YouTube channel, but don’t take our word for it, start an Epidemic Sound Free Trial today and give them a try!

Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, you may also want to check out Artlist, it’s true that it doesn’t have a library as big as Epidemic Sound’s, but the quality of their music and sound effects is equally great!

—

This content is brought to you by Rush Radar.

iStockPhoto