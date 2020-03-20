A Girl Finds Ways to Help Her Sister in ‘High Flying Hailey’

A girl finds lots of ways to help out in ‘High Flying Hailey’

Marvel Hero Project has been a great show so far. Each week viewers meet a different kid who is doing something amazing. Whether it is overcoming adversity or finding ways to help those around them. Each episode has been a joy to watch and rather inspiring too. Now we meet a girl who comes up with lots of ways to help her sister in ‘High Flying Hailey’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘High Flying Hailey’ here:

When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy’s ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family’s finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids’ organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true Superhero, immortalized in her very own comic book.

It was a true joy getting to hear this story. At a young age, Hailey found clever ways to help her sister out. Although they faced serious health challenges, Hailey refused to give up. She created an organization to help out people like her sister and the families that cared for them. As this episode came to a close she became the next member of an elite group of kids, and got another really cool surprise.

Marvel Hero Project ‘High Flying Hailey’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.