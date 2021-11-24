Get Daily Email
A Girl Goes on a Quest to Save her Family in 'Encanto'

A Girl Goes on a Quest to Save her Family in ‘Encanto’

She must go on a magical adventure to save something important to her whole family

encanto, computer animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, review, walt disney studios

A touching tale gets told in ‘Encanto’

Walt Disney Studios has made some amazing movies lately. Raya and the Last Dragon ended up being wonderful and it took viewers on an amazing adventure. Luca took us to a small town where two young boys changed this place forever. When I heard about Encanto I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to see an early screening for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Encanto here:

A movie which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of this home has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding this home is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Encanto gets 8/10. This was overall a good film that has plenty of wonderful songs. Many of these songs reveal more about this magical family, and one in particular tells of why a family member is no longer talked about between them. When Mirable learns the truth of a vision she decides to find a way to stop it from happening. This takes her on an amazing adventure which brings her closer to her whole family. It isn’t until a dark secret is learned though that she finally feels accepted by everyone. Most people are sure to enjoy watching this movie.

Encanto is out in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

