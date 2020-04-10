A Girl Inherits a Mysterious House in ‘A House Divided’

A truly wacky adventure begins in ‘A House Divided’
I am always willing to try out new graphic novels. Most of the time these tales take me on a wild ride. When I heard about The Accursed Inheritance of Henrietta Achilles ‘A House Divided’ I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.
You can read the premise for ‘A House Divided’ here:
The life of Henrietta Achilles is about to change. After years of living as an orphan, she receives a summons to the strange town of Malrenard. To her surprise, she’s the only living relative of Ornun Zol—a notorious wizard, now deceased, who leaves Henrietta with his house and everything in it.
With Ornun Zol gone, escaped creatures and misfired curses have been spilling out into Malrenard. If that’s not enough, Henrietta will discover countless squabbling squatters inside her uncle’s abode: soldiers, bandits, tiny monsters, and more. Then there’s the matter of the strange black cat following Henrietta around . . .
This was a really fun graphic novel. When we first get to see inside this place, it is truly breathtaking. Henrietta finds out right away something odd is going on there, and isn’t sure what part she is to play in it all. She runs into a few different people, and some truly terrifying monsters. As this story comes to a close, it looks like this adventure has only just begun.
The Accursed Inheritance of Henrietta Achilles ‘A House Divided’ is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
