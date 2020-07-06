A Girl Makes a Deal With a Vile Villain in ‘Part of Your Nightmare’

A girl makes a risky deal in ‘Part of Your Nightmare’

I am a very big Disney fan. I grew up watching all the movies and animated TV shows. As an adult, I still enjoy watching the new films and TV shows that come out. When I heard about Part of Your Nightmare I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Part of Your Nightmare here:

Eleven-year-old Shelly Anderson just wants to be popular. Her parents have split and she has to start over at a new school with different classes, a brand new swim team and an unfamiliar social scene. So what if she just wants the cool kids to like her? Is that really too much to ask? So when Shelly finds a mysterious nautilus shell that summons the infamous sea witch, Ursula, she jumps at her chance to make a deal that will solidify her as one of the coolest girls in school. But when Shelly’s wish quickly goes belly-up, she must figure out how to back out of the witch’s deal before it forever binds her fate.

I had an absolute blast reading this book. The story started simple enough, but once Shelly gave in to peer pressure and did something bad, the story really got going. She found herself in a strange place talking to a mysterious creature. She was given a proposition, and at first said not to it. Yet once she gave it some thought, she decided to agree to the deal. The next morning, she woke up and noticed something was different about herself. In a short amount of time, more changes happened to her. Once she was asked to do a favor, she became desperate to find a way out of it. This tale came to a close in a way that will surprise most readers. If you are a Disney fan though, then this is a book you will want to read.

Part of Your Nightmare comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.