The girls throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Maggie started a new job. She was excited and also just a little nervous about her first day. Meanwhile Regina is getting frustrated with her job search so Rome decides to plan a fun day for her. When they decide to go to a restaurant for lunch things don’t go the way they planned. Katherine also takes a chance on making a new friend and things go better than she hoped they might. As this episode comes to a close someone tries to have a chat with Gary but he isn’t having it. Now the girls decide to throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Game Night’ here:

When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie. Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground. Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past.

It looks like Katherine is going to have an interesting night at the start of this episode. While this is going on Gary and Rome come up with a way to distract Eddie. They all are going to watch a hockey game and hope to have a great night together. When Theo admits he has a crush the men say some hurtful things. After Eddie talks to him about it he helps Theo come up with a way to tell them how he feels about them. Things at the party meanwhile take a bad turn and Katherine decides she has had enough. Thankfully a talk with a friend helps her realize how she wants to celebrate this new chapter of her life. As this episode comes to a close it looks like someone might finally be awake. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.