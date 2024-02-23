Go on Some Zany Adventures in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ Season 1

‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ season 1 is now on Prime Video

I have been lucky to watch a good amount of animated shows. Most of the time they can be a lot of fun and tell some action packed stories. When I heard about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy I hoped it would be good. I was able to watch screeners of season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for season 1 of this show here:

This animated show follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak- aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons- as they tackle anxiety eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep space STIs. In season one, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might not be an improvement.

This was a pretty fun show to watch. In the first episode we see these two friends take a big risk, and things only get more dangerous from there. Along the way they treat all kinds of patients and learn a few lessons as well. Once this season comes to a close life at this hospital is never going to be the same.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 is available now on Prime Video.