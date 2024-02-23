Get Daily Email
Go on Some Zany Adventures in 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' Season 1

Go on Some Zany Adventures in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ Season 1

Follow two alien best friends as they treat all kinds of different patients this season

the second best hospital in the galaxy, tv show, animated, adult, season 1, review, prime video

‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ season 1 is now on Prime Video

I have been lucky to watch a good amount of animated shows. Most of the time they can be a lot of fun and tell some action packed stories. When I heard about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy I hoped it would be good. I was able to watch screeners of season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for season 1 of this show here:

This animated show follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak- aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons- as they tackle anxiety eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep space STIs.

In season one, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might not be an improvement.

This was a pretty fun show to watch. In the first episode we see these two friends take a big risk, and things only get more dangerous from there. Along the way they treat all kinds of patients and learn a few lessons as well. Once this season comes to a close life at this hospital is never going to be the same.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 is available now on Prime Video.

 

