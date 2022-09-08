Gotham Faces a Deadly Threat in ‘Climax at Jazzapajizza’

Gotham City is in real danger on ‘Climax at Jazzapajizza’

Last time on Harley Quinn, we took a trip into Bruce Wayne’s mind. Harley and her crew had to ask an old friend for help, and they weren’t looking forward to it. Once inside, things were not what any of them expected it to be. Almost immediately most of them got kicked out, but Harley was allowed to stay. She hoped to help young Bruce however she could and to find the answers they needed. As this episode came to a close we saw Bruce do something drastic. Now Gotham City faces a dangerous threat in ‘Climax at Jazzapajizza’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

We see Bruce do something drastic at the beginning of this episode. He has somehow brought his parents back to life, and he seems happy about it. It looks like this has unleashed a deadly threat to Gotham, and it is spreading fast. Ivy sees this as an opportunity to make her plans come true, but Harley isn’t on the same page. Harley works with some of the Bat family to find a way to stop this threat before it is too late. As this episode comes to a close we see Harley do something unexpected which takes Ivy completely by surprise.

