Home / A&E / Graduation Is Finally Here on ‘Empire State of Mind’

Graduation Is Finally Here on ‘Empire State of Mind’

It has been a long four years but graduation day has finally arrived for Zoey Johnson

Zoey is about to graduate on ‘Empire State of Mind’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey made a quick decision. She was at first looking forward to it until Luca gave her some amazing news. Once this happened Zoey became torn about a choice she made. As this episode came to a close Zoey made a tough decision. Now graduation day is almost here on ‘Empire State of Mind’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Empire State of Mind’ here:

It’s graduation, and the Johnson family wasn’t going to miss Zoey’s big day! The crew comes together to celebrate their four years together and toast their post-graduation plans.

Big changes are coming for Zoey and friends at the start of this episode. Zoey and Luca have a meeting with a possible investor and the meeting appears to go really well. Nomi has a meeting with her kids father and a lawyer and things go better than she expected them to. when the gang sees Vivek is looking down they decide to throw him a party to raise his spirits up. While the party is going on Luca tells Zoey some bad news. After they get trapped on a rooftop Zoey gets given a wonderful opportunity. As this episode comes to a close it looks like her story is far from over.

Grown-ish ‘Empire State of Mind’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

