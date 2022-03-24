Graduation Is Finally Here on ‘Empire State of Mind’

Zoey is about to graduate on ‘Empire State of Mind’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey made a quick decision. She was at first looking forward to it until Luca gave her some amazing news. Once this happened Zoey became torn about a choice she made. As this episode came to a close Zoey made a tough decision. Now graduation day is almost here on ‘Empire State of Mind’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Empire State of Mind’ here:

It’s graduation, and the Johnson family wasn’t going to miss Zoey’s big day! The crew comes together to celebrate their four years together and toast their post-graduation plans.

Big changes are coming for Zoey and friends at the start of this episode. Zoey and Luca have a meeting with a possible investor and the meeting appears to go really well. Nomi has a meeting with her kids father and a lawyer and things go better than she expected them to. when the gang sees Vivek is looking down they decide to throw him a party to raise his spirits up. While the party is going on Luca tells Zoey some bad news. After they get trapped on a rooftop Zoey gets given a wonderful opportunity. As this episode comes to a close it looks like her story is far from over.

Grown-ish ‘Empire State of Mind’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.