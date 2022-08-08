Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Great Story Gets Told in ‘Little Tractor is Brave’

A Great Story Gets Told in ‘Little Tractor is Brave’

A book that people of all ages will have a lot of fun reading

by

little tractor is brave, children's fiction, Natalie Quintart, net galley, review, clavis publishing

A good tale gets told in ‘Little Tractor is Brave’

I have read a number of children’s fiction books lately. When done right they can be a lot of fun to read and take me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Little Tractor is Brave is couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Little Tractor is Brave here:

Little Tractor drove down the hill with Daddy, but he slipped in the mud. Now Little Tractor is scared and doesn’t want to leave the barn when it rains. But then Lili says there’s an emergency . . .

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations were amazing and really helped move the story along. We see a little tractor face their fears when someone close to them is in trouble. This is a book that all ages will enjoy.

Little Tractor is Brave is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

