Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Group Must Find a Way Out of a Bad Situation in ‘Squeeze’

A Group Must Find a Way Out of a Bad Situation in ‘Squeeze’

They end up in a very precarious situation and need to find a way out of it fast.

by Leave a Comment

squeeze, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

Things are looking real bad for this group in ‘Squeeze’

Last time on The Walking Dead, the identity of a spy was finally revealed. After they were caught, they got thrown into a cell. It looked like justice was finally coming to them, but in the end they got what they deserved. Meanwhile Carol makes a drastic decision chasing after Alpha, and its comes with a dire consequence. As this episode came to a close this group found themselves in a really bad situation. Now they must try to find a way out of it in ‘Squeeze’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

suqeeze, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

(c) AMC Studios

You can read the premise for ‘Squeeze’ here:

Our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.

squeeze, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

(c) AMC Studios

This group find themselves in a very bad situation in ‘Squeeze’. They will have to work together if they have any hope of finding a way out of it. Meanwhile Neegan has a talk with Alpha, and things don’t go as he hoped they would. There are a few moments where it looks like this group is done for, but in the end they find a way out. As this episode comes to a close tragedy strikes, and a friendship may be done for.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
squeeze, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

(c) AMC Studios

The Walking Dead ‘Squeeze’ airs tonight on AMC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.