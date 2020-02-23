A Group Must Find a Way Out of a Bad Situation in ‘Squeeze’

Things are looking real bad for this group in ‘Squeeze’

Last time on The Walking Dead, the identity of a spy was finally revealed. After they were caught, they got thrown into a cell. It looked like justice was finally coming to them, but in the end they got what they deserved. Meanwhile Carol makes a drastic decision chasing after Alpha, and its comes with a dire consequence. As this episode came to a close this group found themselves in a really bad situation. Now they must try to find a way out of it in ‘Squeeze’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Squeeze’ here:

Our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.

This group find themselves in a very bad situation in ‘Squeeze’. They will have to work together if they have any hope of finding a way out of it. Meanwhile Neegan has a talk with Alpha, and things don’t go as he hoped they would. There are a few moments where it looks like this group is done for, but in the end they find a way out. As this episode comes to a close tragedy strikes, and a friendship may be done for.

The Walking Dead 'Squeeze' airs tonight on AMC.