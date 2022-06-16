Musicians take these courses on in ‘Night of Music’

Last time on Holey Moley, some surprising things ended up happening. One player got a hole in one on a tough course which gave them a one way ticket to round two. Next a Distractor came up that proved to be tougher than any before it. Next, we saw a first when someone got through a challenging course without a stroke penalty. As this episode came to a close we saw the next champion get crowned. Now a group of musicians take these courses on in ‘Night of Music’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Night of Music’ here:

The “Holey Moley” course is alive with music as all eight mini golfers competing tonight are seasoned musicians. Teeing off on Polecano, one competitor makes a remarkable landing, while the distraction is no match for one golfer on The Distractor. The final two athletes do their best to find their footing on Big Foot Wedge, but only one will walk away with the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals. For the first time ever, Kermit the Frog joins Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore in the booth to call some of the action.

This episode has a great start on Polecano as both players get a great ball position. Next we see the Distractor come back and it proves to be a real challenge for both players. Kermit joins Rob and Joe as two players take on Full Mooney where both players try their best to get to the final round. As this episode comes to a close one player becomes the next champion of the season.

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.