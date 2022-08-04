Harley and Ivy Crash a Secret Society Party in ‘A Thief A Mole An Orgy’

Someone close to Ivy has been taken in ‘A Thief A Mole An Orgy’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley and Ivy attended an important awards show. Harley was excited to be there, but Ivy not so much. Harley was so excited she ended up not noticing how bored Ivy was at this event. But after Ivy had a talk outside with someone she realized what she needed to do. Once Ivy and Harley had a talk they decided to leave this award show and didn’t care who won in a big category. As this episode came to a close Ivy moved on to the next step of her diabolical plan. Now somebody has taken someone close to Ivy in ‘A Thief A Mole An Orgy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley is driving Ivy a tad nuts at the start of this episode. She is trying to continue with her plan, but Harley and friends end up doing a lot of noisy things. At first Ivy says Catwoman texted her saying Harley couldn’t do this or that which was annoying but Harley chose to comply. After a nice dinner for Harley and the gang is looks like someone stole Frank. Harley and Ivy find a strange pin which forces them to ask someone about it. This leads them to crashing a secret society party with the hopes that it will lead them to the culprit. When Harley finds out about an ex of Ivy’s she freaks out a little bit. But after they have a talk it looks like they are going to be just fine. As this episode comes to a close we see Frank in a bad situation.

Harley Quinn ‘A Thief A Mole An Orgy’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.