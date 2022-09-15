Harley Comes to a Shocking Realization in ‘The Horse and the Sparrow’

Harley realizes something about herself in ‘The Horse and the Sparrow’

Last time on Harley Quinn, things in Gotham City were not looking good. The city was overrun by plant zombies thanks to something Bruce Wayne did. Once Ivy got them under her control it looked like her master plan was back on. Harley wanted to be happy for her but feared Ivy was going too far. To save the city Harley decided to do something drastic. Now Harley is eager to make things right with Ivy in ‘The Horse and the Sparrow’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Ivy is naturally upset with Harley at the start of this episode. Ivy heads to the store to grab a few things and it is here she is given a wonderful opportunity. While this is going on Harley is eager to find some way to make things right with Ivy. When they both kidnap someone it helps Harley comes to a realization about herself. As this episode comes to a close it looks like life for Harley and Ivy are about to go through some major changes.

Harley Quinn 'The Horse and the Sparrow' is available now on HBO Max.