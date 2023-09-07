Harley Finds out Who Killed Nightwing in ‘Potato Based Cloning Incident’

There are two Harleys now in ‘Potato Based Cloning Incident’

Last time on Harley Quinn, we saw Harley and Ivy return to Gotham. They arrived a week later than they meant to, and it was clear something was wrong. Things in Gotham had gotten real bad, and somehow everything was dark and gray. Turns out Lex put a devious plan into motion, and it came with dire consequences for this city. As this episode came to a close, it looks like a strong superhero might not be so powerful anymore. Now there appear to be two Harleys in ‘Potato Based Cloning Incident’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 4 here:

This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker. With help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City.

We see Ivy and Harley trying to come up with a plan at the start of this episode. When Harley sees another her, she fears her hallucinations might be getting worse. These fears lessen when Ivy admits she can see another Harley as well. Turns out this Harley is a clone, and they have been going around Gotham stopping all kinds of crimes. For a while, Harley tries working together with this clone. When Harley gets shown a repressed memory though, it shakes her to her core. After these two Harley have a fight in front of Batgirl, it causes her to make a tough decision. Yet as this episode comes to a close, Harley realizes something about herself.

Harley Quinn 'Potato Based Cloning Incident' is out now on Max.