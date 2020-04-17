Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Harley and Ivy Ask Catwoman for Help in ‘Trapped’

Harley and Ivy Ask Catwoman for Help in ‘Trapped’

There is a powerful weapon they want, and to get it they will need Catwoman's help.

by Leave a Comment

trapped, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley and Ivy might need help with a job in ‘Trapped’

Last time on Harley Quinn, these two friends went back to college. They wanted to take on The Riddler, and ran into a familiar face or two. To stop The Riddler, they had to ask someone for help. Once they got an invite to an exclusive party, they found out a surprising truth. As this episode came to a close, this adventure might have changed someone’s life forever. Now Harley and Ivy need help getting something in ‘Trapped’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

trapped, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Trapped’ here:

Harley and Ivy team up with Catwoman to steal an artifact from a museum that’s been booby-trapped by none other than Dr. Trap. Meanwhile, Dr. Psycho tries to prove himself as a leader, which Riddler exploits as an opportunity to escape.

trapped, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley and her crew try to break into someone’s base in ‘Trapped’. When nothing seems to help them get in, a goon tells them about a weapon that might work to help them get inside. These two friends try to get it on their own, but find out fast that just isn’t going to be possible. So they decide to ask Catwoman for help. At first things seem to be going great, until she gets what she wants that is. It is up to them to get out of a bad situation, but luckily Harley finds a way to do just that. As this episode comes to a close, Harley and Ivy decide to do something fun together.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
trapped, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘Trapped’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.