We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Harley and Ivy are in Trouble in 'There's No Place to Go But Down'

Harley and Ivy are in Trouble in ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’

They get sentenced and sent to a weird underground facility with no hope of escape

by

Things look pretty bad in ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’

Last time on Harley Quinn, we saw when Dr. Harleen Quinzel first me the Joker. She hoped to help him, or at least be able to write an interesting study about them. Yet it turns out they had other plans for her entirely. We also saw the beginnings of a friendship emerge. As this episode came to a close, Harley and Ivy seemed to be in big trouble. Now they find themselves in a bad place on ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’ here:

Acting as a judge, Two Face sentences Harley and Ivy to life in Bane’s prison: a giant pit in the ground. Meanwhile, Jim Gordon and Batgirl vow to take back the GCPD headquarters from Two Face.

Harley and Ivy are forced to stand trial for their crimes in ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’. They get assigned a lawyer, but they clearly have no idea what they are doing. Once they get sentenced, they find out they are being taken to a new underground facility. Turns out this place is supposedly escape proof, but they must find a way out of there. Meanwhile Jim Gordon with the help of Batgirl tries to get the GCPD back from Two Face. As this episode comes to a close, Ivy and Harley break out of this place and something unexpected happens between them.

Harley Quinn ‘There’s No Place to Go But Down’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

