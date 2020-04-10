Harley and Ivy Take on the Riddler in ‘Riddle U’

It seems to be time to take on the Riddler in ‘Riddle U’

Last time on Harley Quinn, the city had seen better days. The United States decided the city was no longer a part of the country. Harley is loving all the chaos and disorder going on, until Ivy reminds her of one simple fact. She doesn’t listen and makes a few bad decisions. One leads her to being frozen, and once she breaks free Gotham has changed in many ways. After see this, she comes up with a brand new plan. Her and Ivy take on The Riddler in ‘Riddle U’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Riddle U’ here:

Harley and Ivy go undercover as college students to take down Riddler, who’s made himself the dean of the local university, where he has sinister plans for the students – including Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter!

Harley and Ivy decided to go back to college in ‘Riddle U’. The local university has become the base for the Riddler, and they want to take them down. Meanwhile, King Shark and Doctor Psycho decide to go on a mission to find a water purifier. This takes them into Two Face territory, where his goons try to take them out for good. When they get out of that mess, they end up in Bane Town, and getting out of there alive won’t be easy. When Harley and Ivy have a run in with Barbara Gordon, they ask for her help to find the Riddler. They all go to an exclusive party, where they find out the reason this place still has power. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like Barbara’s life may never be the same.

Harley Quinn ‘Riddle U’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.