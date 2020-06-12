Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Harley and Joker Must Work Together in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’

Harley and Joker Must Work Together in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’

They need to retrieve a book for inside it holds a way to save this city from a powerful threat

by Leave a Comment

a fight worth fighting for, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

These villains must find a magical book in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she tried to have a fun night by herself in a bar. The bartender ended up being someone she didn’t want to see. When a robbery begins, Harley and this person end up getting handcuffed together. To get out, they will have to work together. Once they got to the top, they find out who is now in charge of the Para Demons, and it is quite a shock. As this episode came to a close, Harley has a tough decision to make. Now she must work with The Joker again in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

a fight worth fighting for, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’ here:

If she’s to defeat Psycho’s army, Harley needs Joker’s help finding Fables’ storybook that’s holding the Justice League inside. The book is in the worst place possible… Joker’s ex-girlfriend’s house. But when she learned she was dating an evil mastermind, she threw the book out of the house only for it to get snatched up by a curious Para Demon. Harley and Joker must track the book down, and on their adventure, both come to the realization that they must fight for their respective true loves. Meanwhile, Psycho and Riddler prepare for their master plan calling on Darkseid for help. And Kite Man and Ivy make last minute wedding preparations.

a fight worth fighting for, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley has brought the Joker back in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’. She needs his help to find a book so they can release the Justice League. Things get complicated when the book is thrown outside, and a Para Demon ends up catching it. While they track it down, Joker starts to realize things about himself. Once the Justice League get released, it looks like the city has some hope of being saved. As this episode comes to a close, the Joker makes a big decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
a fight worth fighting for, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x