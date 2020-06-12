Harley and Joker Must Work Together in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’

These villains must find a magical book in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she tried to have a fun night by herself in a bar. The bartender ended up being someone she didn’t want to see. When a robbery begins, Harley and this person end up getting handcuffed together. To get out, they will have to work together. Once they got to the top, they find out who is now in charge of the Para Demons, and it is quite a shock. As this episode came to a close, Harley has a tough decision to make. Now she must work with The Joker again in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’ here:

If she’s to defeat Psycho’s army, Harley needs Joker’s help finding Fables’ storybook that’s holding the Justice League inside. The book is in the worst place possible… Joker’s ex-girlfriend’s house. But when she learned she was dating an evil mastermind, she threw the book out of the house only for it to get snatched up by a curious Para Demon. Harley and Joker must track the book down, and on their adventure, both come to the realization that they must fight for their respective true loves. Meanwhile, Psycho and Riddler prepare for their master plan calling on Darkseid for help. And Kite Man and Ivy make last minute wedding preparations.

Harley has brought the Joker back in ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’. She needs his help to find a book so they can release the Justice League. Things get complicated when the book is thrown outside, and a Para Demon ends up catching it. While they track it down, Joker starts to realize things about himself. Once the Justice League get released, it looks like the city has some hope of being saved. As this episode comes to a close, the Joker makes a big decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harley Quinn ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.