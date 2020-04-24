Harley Learns a Lesson About Love in ‘Thawing Hearts’

Harley’s mission of revenge continues in ‘Thawing Hearts’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Ivy and her tried to get into Mr. Freeze’s hideout. This turned out to be harder than they expected it to be. One of the guards let slip about an item that might help them get inside. So off they went to get it, but ran into lots of deadly traps trying to get it . To get this weapon, Ivy asked Catwoman for help. They were able to retrieve it, and Harley started to see a better side of Kiteman. As this episode came to a close, Ivy was ready to make a big decision. Now Harley’s mission of revenge continues in ‘Thawing Hearts’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Thawing Hearts’ here:

Harley and crew try to infiltrate Mr. Freeze’s lair only to become human lab rats for his experiments to find a cure for his cryogenically frozen wife, Nora. Meanwhile, Kite Man and Ivy try to impress the manager of Kite Man’s ideal wedding venue.

Harley and her crew finally get into Mr. Freeze’s territory in ‘Thawing Hearts’. With the weapon she obtained last episode, it was pretty much a breeze. Once they get inside though, the mission takes a bad turn. Turns out Mr. Freeze has plans for them, that involve trying to use them to find a way to save his wife. Meanwhile Ivy and Kiteman are trying to get his ideal wedding venue, which pits him against him nemesis. When Ivy finds out Harley is in trouble, she rushes to help her out. She ends up saving them in a way, but this comes at a cost. As this episode comes to a close, Harley has a better understanding what true love is really like.

Harley Quinn 'Thawing Hearts' is available now on DC Universe.