Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Harley Takes a Journey Into Bruce’s Mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’

Harley Takes a Journey Into Bruce’s Mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’

Harley and friends get help going into Bruce Wayne's mind to find out where Frank is

by Leave a Comment

batman begins forever, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Harley goes into Bruce Wayne’s mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley infiltrated a gala while Ivy rested at home. Ivy kept entering the green to find Frank, and it was causing her harm. While there Harley bumped into someone who was putting an evil plan into motion. With the help of Batgirl, Harley was able to get out of a bad spot and kidnap someone to finally get some answers. As this episode came to a close Ivy was taken by surprise as Harley brought home an important person. Now Harley and friends take a trip into Bruce Wayne’s mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

batman begins forever, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

batman begins forever, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Harley is having a rough time getting answers at the start of this episode. It looks like to find out where Frank is, Harley and Ivy will need to ask an old friend for help. They aren’t looking forward to seeing them, but luckily they are happy to help. Once they enter Bruce Wayne’s mind, it is messier than they expected it to be. Most of them get kicked out, but Harley still has a chance to help young Bruce out. After it looks like a breakthrough is made Harley learns what Bruce has planned for Frank. As this episode comes to a close we see Bruce doing something drastic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
batman begins forever, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Harley Quinn ‘Batman Begins Forever’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x