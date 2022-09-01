Harley Takes a Journey Into Bruce’s Mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’

Harley goes into Bruce Wayne’s mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley infiltrated a gala while Ivy rested at home. Ivy kept entering the green to find Frank, and it was causing her harm. While there Harley bumped into someone who was putting an evil plan into motion. With the help of Batgirl, Harley was able to get out of a bad spot and kidnap someone to finally get some answers. As this episode came to a close Ivy was taken by surprise as Harley brought home an important person. Now Harley and friends take a trip into Bruce Wayne’s mind on ‘Batman Begins Forever’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley is having a rough time getting answers at the start of this episode. It looks like to find out where Frank is, Harley and Ivy will need to ask an old friend for help. They aren’t looking forward to seeing them, but luckily they are happy to help. Once they enter Bruce Wayne’s mind, it is messier than they expected it to be. Most of them get kicked out, but Harley still has a chance to help young Bruce out. After it looks like a breakthrough is made Harley learns what Bruce has planned for Frank. As this episode comes to a close we see Bruce doing something drastic.

