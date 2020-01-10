Harley Teams up With a Super Villain in ‘The Line’

Harley adds a super villain to her crew in ‘The Line’

Last time on Harley Quinn, one of her crew lost something important to them. This thing started to build a bond with Jim Gordon, which put her entire crew in danger. While she tries to get it back, she finds herself in the Batcave. With some unexpected help they get this thing back before it is too late. Now she adds a super villain to her crew in ‘The Line’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Line’ here:

Desperate for her crew to have some “evil oomph,” Harley breaks the Queen of Fables out of prison – only to find that the storybook-themed villain is maybe a little too evil for her tastes. Now, Harley has to extricate herself from Fables without leading to the destruction of her crew.

Harley has a new plan to get the Legion of Doom’s attention in ‘The Line. It involves trying to steal something none of its members has ever been able to retrieve. To accomplish this heist, she decides to try working with a powerful super villain. Right away though she realizes they might be too intense for her tastes. As this episode comes to a close the heist gets finished, but doesn’t end the way her crew hoped it would.

Harley Quinn ‘The Line’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.