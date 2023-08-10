Harley Tries to Find a Missing Teammate in ‘Getting Ice Dick Don’t Wait Up’

Batgirl is missing in ‘Getting Ice Dick Don’t Wait Up’

Last time on Harley Quinn, we saw Ivy get invited to an exclusive convention. She was excited until she found out she wasn’t speaking at any panels. Meanwhile Harley tries to find ways to help the Bat family earn some money after Talia has cut their budget. She comes up with one good idea which ends up going south pretty badly. When things take a surprise turn at MalCon, we see someone make a rash decision. As this episode comes to a close, we see someone make a bold move. Now Batgirl is missing in ‘Getting Ice Dick Don’t Wait Up’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Getting Ice Dick Don’t Wait Up’ here:

When she’s shunned by Nightwing, Harley attempts to track down Batgirl with help from the missing hero’s roommate, Alicia. After killing it at MalCon, a spotlight-shy Ivy starts working with a new PR team, while Gordon takes a job as a security job at the Legion of Doom.

It looks like Batgirl is missing at the beginning of this episode. No one in the Bat family seems to care, so Harley heads out on her own to find them. When that isn’t going anywhere, she decides to ask someone for help. Meanwhile Ivy gets a new PR team, and it causes her to make some weird decisions. As this episode comes to a close, something terrible has happened to a member of the Bat family.

