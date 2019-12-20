Harley is Trying to Find a Nemesis in ‘Finding Mr Right’

Harley wants to find herself a worthy adversary in ‘Finding Mr Right’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she was looking for a crew. It took a while, but she found some goons she felt she could trust. They pulled off a great heist together, and made sure an important message got out there. Now she wants to find a worthy nemesis in ‘Finding Mr Right’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Finding Mr Right’ here:

Now that she’s got a crew – including newest member King Shark – up-and-coming supervillain Harley Quinn needs a nemesis. Although she goes after Gotham’s big fish, Batman, she ends up with an adolescent Robin, making her the laughing stock of the criminal underworld.

Harley really wants an adversary to fight in ‘Finding Mr Right’. She tries to get a well known one, but ends up with a sidekick instead. Trying to prove to everyone that what they are saying isn’t true proves to be a tough sell. Once she decides to do something drastic about it, she ends up getting the attention of a well known hero. Yet as this episode comes to a close it looks like the search isn’t over yet.

Harley Quinn 'Finding Mr Right' is available now on DC Universe.