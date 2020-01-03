Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / One of Harley’s Crew Loses Something in ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’

One of Harley’s Crew Loses Something in ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’

It is up to her crew to retrieve it before something very bad happens

you are a damn good cop jim gordon, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Something bad happens in ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’

Last time on Harley Quinn, this crew took a trip into her mind. They wanted to help her out, and the journey got weird fast. Inside they saw all kinds of crazy things, and had to find some way out of there. With Harley as their guide, this might not be an impossible task. As this episode came to a close, she learned a shocking truth about her origin story. Now one of her crew loses something in ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

you are a damn good cop jim gordon, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’ here:

During a heist gone wrong (thanks to Harley’s impetuousness), Clayface loses an arm – with turns out to be evidence to enterprising GCPD Commissioner Jim Gordon, but also a key witness against Harley and her crew. Will the sentient arm turn State’s witness before Harley and company can rescue him from Gordon?!

you are a damn good cop jim gordon, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, season 1, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

A routine heist took a wrong turn in ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’. Harley saw something better to steal, and just had to go for it. Because of this, one of her crew lost something important to them. Now they must get the arm back, before something really bad happens. She makes a risky move, and ends up seeing the Bat Cave firsthand. Yet thanks to this decision, someone agrees to help her out. As this episode comes to a close Clayface gets back what he lost in the heist.

you are a damn good cop jim gordon, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘You Are a Damn Good Cop Jim Gordon’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

