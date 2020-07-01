Get Daily Email
Have Some Laughs Reading 'Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection'

Have Some Laughs Reading ‘Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection’

See all kinds of clever cartoons that will give lots of readers some good laughs

‘Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection’ gave me plenty of laughs

I have been lucky to read a few graphic novels full of funny comics strips. Both of the Fowl Language books gave me lots of good laughs. When I heard about the Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for the Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection here:

For 25 years Coverly’s work has appeared in over 400 newspapers, including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Detroit Free Press, as well as in Parade magazine, textbooks, greeting cards, and even on that internet thingy. Heck, we bet some of your friends have even shared them on your social media platforms! And yeah, that uncredited cartoon you saw that one time on a B-list celeb’s Facebook page? That was Dave’s!

Dry and gentle not only describes Dave’s hands, but his sense of humor as well. And while there are no guarantees in life, this new collection of Speed Bump cartoons hopes to make you think, smile, snort awkwardly, rethink, pause for a bathroom break, maybe get a second cup of coffee, and return to read a few more before realizing you really should be doing something a little more productive.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Turns out I had actually read a few of these strips before. There were lots of clever cartoons in here, and plenty of them made me laugh. If you are looking for some laughs, then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Speed Bump 25th Anniversary Collection is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

