HBO Max: Home to Groundbreaking Thrillers List

So, if you want to be a part of an escape, mission or mysterious experience, catch any of the following groundbreaking thriller categories on popular streaming platforms:

1) Psychological thriller

Combining psychological fiction and thriller elements, psychological thriller movies feature invisible dangers, deceitful characters, disturbing confusion, emotional mind-benders and courageous mysteries.

From classics like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear window (1954) and David Fincher’s The Game (1997 ) to recent films like Shutter Island (2010), The Guest (2014), Under the Shadow (2016), The girl on the train (2016) and I’m thinking of ending things (2020) are popular psychological thriller films.

2) Action thriller

Action packed thrillers entertain audiences with dramatized storylines having twists, martial arts, racing against the clock, violence, weapons, explosions, pyrotechnics and dangerous obstacles or adversaries that are conquered by protagonists.

The talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Drive (2011) featuring dark, sinister neo-noir cinematography, Taken (Parts 1-3 from 2012-2014), Christopher Nolan’s – The Dark Knight (2008), the Die Hard and Bourne series and recently-released The Protégé (2011) are exciting action thrillers.

3) Mystery thriller

Unravel crimes and truth from character's point of view, protagonist confronting the bad guy behind the accident and how the main character prevents a major catastrophic event with mystery thrillers that keep you guessing till the end.

Citizen Kane (1941), Mission: Impossible series, Unfriended (2014), Cop car (2015), Berlin syndrome and First reformed (2017) are all-time favorite mysteries. Parasite (2019) although having comic elements is one of the most captivating mystery thrillers.

4) Home invasion and conspiracy thriller

As a subgenre of horror and thriller films, home invasion movies prey on realistic fear of a home being violated, the members facing violence or being held hostage. Films like Panic Room (2002), No Good Deed (2014), Hush (2016) and Don’t breathe (2021) creep anxiety to invoke fear among audiences.

Conspiracy or paranoid thrillers involve protagonists antagonizing a commanding group that is not recognized by all. Series like Law and Order, Prison Break and films like The Godfather (1972), JFK (1991), The Da Vinci Code (2006) are popular finds.

5) Horror thrillers

Blurring the lines between supernatural horror and psychological suspenseful story, horror thrillers invoke feelings of fear, shock and worry. Green room (2015), Gerald's game (2017) and period horror film Apostle (2018) are great examples.

Giallo (an Italian term for describing a genre that features horror, mystery, crime and psychology thrillers) deals with killings and the protagonist working to find the murderer. Popular thrillers from 1960s to late 1970s include The Girl Who Knew Too Much (1963), Blood and Black Lace (1964), Tenebrae (1982) and Opera (1982).

6) Crime thriller

Get a suspenseful account of crimes, assassinations, burglaries and fast-speed chases with crime thriller films. Such movies focus on the criminal to be detained based on dreadful acts like shootout and thefts committed by them.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Riffi (1955), Entrapment (1999), Mindhunter series (2017-2019) based on the 1995 book, Good time (2017), Uncut gems (2019) and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021) are among top crime thrillers.

7) Science fictional thriller

A combination of sci-fiction and thrilling clashes that give rise to appalling excitement, uncertainty and pressure in an urban space or futuristic setup, science fiction thriller movies use technology and intellectual machinery to convey extraordinary ideas.

Minority Report (2002), Extinction and Bird Box (2018), Synchronic (2020) and techno-thrillers like Hackers (1995) I, Robot (2004), Eagle Eye (2008) and Supernova (2020) use sophisticated gadgets as major parts to create thrilling experiences.

8) Political thriller

Set against a radical struggle, political thriller films use real life stories and international or national governmental scenarios to create tales involving political power, warfare, corruption, organized crime, terrorism etc.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934, remade in 1956), All The President’s Men (1976) reflecting on the Watergate scandal, Seven Days in May (1964), Rendition (2007), Munich (2005), Argo (2012), the war drama – Zero dark thirty (2012), The report (2019) and series like Homeland and Designated Survivor are unmissable.

10) Spy thriller

This subgenre of spy and thriller films involves realistic espionage, protagonists played by government agents or cautious detectives who act against violent rivals or terrorists. The storyline centers on an action-adventure that uncovers enemy plans to save lives.

Movies from the James Bond and Mission Impossible franchise, Berlin Express (1948), The Tailor of Panama (2001), The Recruit (2003), The Good Shepherd (2006), The Tourist (2010), Tenet (2020) are all constructed against an infiltration backdrop.

11) Legal thriller

A protagonist playing a lawyer or member of a legal system is a part of the story framework for legal thrillers. The film usually tells stories of a representative attorney defending an innocent client, at the expense of personal safety or intimate relations.

Legal drama shows like Suits (2011-2019), Better Call Saul (2015-present), The Practice (1997-2004), The People vs. O. J. Simpson (2016) and films like Criminal Law (1988), A Few Good Men (1992), The Firm (1993),The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Bridge of Spies (2015) are worth watching.

Escape reality and get transported into a thrilling world with fascinating characters and stories that keep you at the edge of your seats.

This content brought to you by Himani Sharma

Photo: iStock