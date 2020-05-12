Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Hear Tons of Great Tales in 'Celtic Mythology for Kids'

Hear Tons of Great Tales in ‘Celtic Mythology for Kids’

Kids will learn about all kinds of stories that will take them on amazing adventures

by

celtic mythology for kids, children's nonfiction, chris pinard, net galley, review, rockridge press

Have a great time reading ‘Celtic Mythology for Kids’

Faerie Tales are something that always fascinated me as a kid. To hear stories of magic and mystery that usually came with an important life lesson. I have read different versions of the same tales, and always found them entertaining. So when I heard about Celtic Mythology for Kids I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Celtic Mythology for Kids here:

Featuring a handful of famous and lesser-known myths from places like Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany, this is your introduction to a faraway world of wonder. With vibrant, colorful illustrations at the beginning of every myth, you’ll feel like you’re part of the action—whether you’re chasing deep-sea treasure or starting off on a quest.

I have to say this was a pretty fun book to read. A few of these tales had familiar tones that I have heard before, but most of them were new to me. Each section told a different set of stories, and no two were alike. Some had a happy ending, while others not so much. I am not sure if all kids will enjoy this book, but some will get a kick out of it.

Celtic Mythology for Kids is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

