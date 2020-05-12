Hear Tons of Great Tales in ‘Celtic Mythology for Kids’

Have a great time reading ‘Celtic Mythology for Kids’

Faerie Tales are something that always fascinated me as a kid. To hear stories of magic and mystery that usually came with an important life lesson. I have read different versions of the same tales, and always found them entertaining. So when I heard about Celtic Mythology for Kids I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Celtic Mythology for Kids here:

Featuring a handful of famous and lesser-known myths from places like Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany, this is your introduction to a faraway world of wonder. With vibrant, colorful illustrations at the beginning of every myth, you’ll feel like you’re part of the action—whether you’re chasing deep-sea treasure or starting off on a quest.

I have to say this was a pretty fun book to read. A few of these tales had familiar tones that I have heard before, but most of them were new to me. Each section told a different set of stories, and no two were alike. Some had a happy ending, while others not so much. I am not sure if all kids will enjoy this book, but some will get a kick out of it.

Celtic Mythology for Kids is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.