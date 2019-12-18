Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Hear Some Hilarious Jokes in ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America’

Hear Some Hilarious Jokes in ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America’

Ronny Chieng talks about a variety of topics about this country and had me laughing a lot

by Leave a Comment

Have some good laughs watching ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America’

Each month Netflix has a good amount of stand up specials air. I have been lucky to watch a good amount of them lately. Some of them aren’t that great, but once in a while I stumble upon one that makes me laugh a ton. Going in, I wasn’t sure what to expect from Asian Comedian Destroys America but I decided to give it a shot. Here is what I thought of this stand up special.

You can read the plot for Asian Comedian Destroys America here:

Comedian, The Daily Show Correspondent, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng makes his Netflix comedy special debut. Born in Malaysia and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore, and Australia, Chieng shares his unapologetic perspective about his journey to America thus far. From evaluating the effects of consumerism to theorizing how efficient the U.S. would be with an Asian-American President, Chieng shares what he thinks really makes America great in this stand up special.

I laughed more than I thought I would watching this stand up special. His delivery of many jokes was spot on, and this is what made them so funny. They were real and authentic about a variety of topics, and stood out from other stand up specials I have seen lately. If you are in the mood to laugh then this is a special you will want to watch. To learn more about this stand up special click here.

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America is available now on Netflix. You can follow Ronny Chieng on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

