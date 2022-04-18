Hear the Story of an Amazing Woman in ‘Rosa Parks’

A wonderful story gets told in ‘Rosa Parks’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of graphic novels that tell about famous figures in history. When I heard about Rosa Parks I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Rosa Parks here:

Montgomery, Alabama, December 1, 1955: at the end of the working day, 42-year-old Rosa Parks, a black leather dressmaker, takes bus 2857, heading home. She sits in a center row, but when a white passenger gets on after a few stops, the driver asks her to get up to give him her seat, as required by the rules. Rosa knows them well: the blacks sit in the back, the whites in front, while the center seats are mixed and can only be used if all the others are occupied, but the whites retain priority. “No,” Rosa replies, she doesn’t intend to get up. That simple refusal turns her into a heroine of black rights, engaged in the fight against segregation that oppresses Alabama and other southern states, becoming the propellant of the historic bus boycott in Montgomery led by Martin Luther King. This is her story shown in a context of why it is still so resonant today.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. I know this story well, but it was fun reading it in this context. The illustrations are amazing and really help bring the characters to life. This was an important moment in history, one that helped bring about great changes.

Rosa Parks is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.