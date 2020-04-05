The Heartwarming Film ‘Call of the Wild’ is now on Digital

‘Call of the Wild’ is Available now on Digital

A film that focuses on a dog is usually good. These types of films can take viewers on a pretty amazing journey. I really like A Dog’s Purpose, and Max told a really good story. When I heard about Call of the Wild I had hopes it might be good. I was able to get a digital code of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Call of the Wild here:

Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

Call of the Wild was a pretty good film. Although it was obvious when this dog was CGI, it was necessary more often than not to convey different emotions. This in many ways helped you see what this dog was thinking, and showed just how special they were to each master they had. Harrison Ford did a wonderful job in this movie, and his relationship with Buck felt genuine, and he helped his character become better. There was a villain or two along the way, but in the end this dog learned what its true purpose was. If you are an animal lover than you might want to give this movie a watch.

Call of the Wild is available now on Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook and Instagram.