‘Hello Cruel Heart’ Tells the Origin of a Well Known Villain

Hear an amazing origin story in ‘Hello Cruel Heart’

I have read some great Disney books recently. Go the Distance was a wonderful book that had Meg taking on a tough quest. Unbirthday had a grown up Alice return to a place that was nothing like she remembered it as a child. When I heard about Hello Cruel Heart I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Hello Cruel Heart here:

Swinging London, Summer 1967. Sixteen-year-old Estella, gifted with talent, ingenuity, and ambition, dreams of becoming a renowned fashion designer. But life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. Having arrived in London as a young girl, Estella now runs wild through the city streets with Jasper and Horace, amateur thieves who double as Estella’s makeshift family and partners-in-(petty)-crime. How can Estella dedicate herself to joining the ranks of the London design elite when she’s sewing endless costumes and disguises for the trio’s heists? When a chance encounter with Magda and Richard Moresby-Plum, two young scions of high society, vaults Estella into the world of the rich and famous, she begins to wonder whether she might be destined for more after all. Suddenly, Estella’s days are filled with glamorous parties, exclusive eateries, flirtations with an up-and-coming rock star, and, of course, the most cutting-edge fashions money can buy. But what is the true cost of keeping up with the fast crowd-and is it a price Estella is willing to pay?

I had a hard time putting this book down. In this book Estella is a pick pocket who lived in an interesting hovel with Jasper and Horace. When she made a few new friends, it seemed like her life was changing for the better. Yet as this tale comes to a close, everything takes a bad turn and her life will never be the same.

Hello Cruel Heart is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.