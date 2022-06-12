Henry Meets Clare’s Family for the First Time on ‘Episode 5’

Henry meets Clare’s family on ‘Episode 5’

Last time on The Time Traveler’s Wife, Henry meets Clare’s roommates. Gomez didn’t like him much, and the night only got weirder when an older version of Henry showed up. At first this was strange, but in time it helped ease some tension between young Henry and Gomez. When another uninvited guest showed up, the night took an odd turn fast. Yet as this episode came to a close we saw Henry and Clare get closer once this whole thing came to an end. Now Henry meets Clare’s parents in ‘Episode 5’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Time Traveler’s Wife here:

An intricate and magical love story that follows Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem…time travel.

We see Gomez and Henry meeting up for a drink at the start of this episode. Things are said and the whole experience seems to hurt their budding friendship. Next we see Henry heading to Clare’s family home to meet her parents for the first time. He is a little nervous but she assures him things should go smoothly. When he ends up time traveling it does complicate things a bit. Henry finds himself in the future and in a very bad situation. Thanks to some quick thinking by Gomez he gets out of it okay and starts to like them after all. As this episode comes to a close Henry does something for Clare which helps her make a big decision.

The Time Traveler’s Wife Episode 5 airs tonight on HBO.