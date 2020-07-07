This Hero Learns Their Origins in ‘Supergirl: Being Super’

Watch this teen become a hero in ‘Supergirl: Being Super’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of DC graphic novels lately. Each one has been a blast to read, and has shown new sides of well known heroes and villains. So when I heard about Supergirl: Being Super I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Supergirl Being Super here:

Kara Danvers is super-strong. She can fly. She crash-landed on Earth in a rocket ship. But winning the next track meet, celebrating her sixteenth birthday, and surviving her latest mega-zit are her top concerns. And with the help of her best friends and her kinda-infuriating-but-totally-loving adoptive parents, she just might be able to put her troubling dreams–shattered glimpses of another world–behind her. That is, until an earthquake shatters her small town of Midvale…and uncovers secrets about her past she thought would always stay buried. The time has come for her to choose: Will she find a way to save her town and be super, or will she crash and burn?

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. This was my first Supergirl graphic novel I have ever read, and it did a great job explaining her origin story. As the reader is figuring it out, so is Kara Danvers. She faces a villain or two along the way, and finds out what her purpose on this planet might be. As this tale comes to a close, it looks like a deadly villain plans on keeping an eye on this new hero.

Supergirl: Being Super is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.