Home / A&E / ‘History of the World Part 2’ Is Streaming Now on Hulu

‘History of the World Part 2’ Is Streaming Now on Hulu

Famous moments get a modern, hilarious twist put on them in this sketch comedy series

‘History of the World Part 2’ is out now on Hulu

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a Mel Brooks fan. Films like Spaceballs and Robin Hood: Men in Tights always make me laugh to this day. History of the World Part 1 was a great comedy that took viewers on a wild ride through the past. When I heard about History of the World Part 2 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this limited series and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for History of the World Part 2 here:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

I had a lot of fun watching this series. Many of the sketches were quite clever while others made me laugh a lot. Each sketch focuses on a different moment in history with a modern twist put on them. No two were alike and it was nice to see how each one came to a close. Fans of Mel Brooks will definitely want to check this series out.

History of the World Part 2 is available now on Hulu. You can follow this series on Facebook and Twitter.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

