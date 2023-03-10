‘History of the World Part 2’ Is Streaming Now on Hulu

‘History of the World Part 2’ is out now on Hulu

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a Mel Brooks fan. Films like Spaceballs and Robin Hood: Men in Tights always make me laugh to this day. History of the World Part 1 was a great comedy that took viewers on a wild ride through the past. When I heard about History of the World Part 2 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this limited series and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for History of the World Part 2 here:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

I had a lot of fun watching this series. Many of the sketches were quite clever while others made me laugh a lot. Each sketch focuses on a different moment in history with a modern twist put on them. No two were alike and it was nice to see how each one came to a close. Fans of Mel Brooks will definitely want to check this series out.

History of the World Part 2 is available now on Hulu.