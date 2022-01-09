Hit the Best Korean Dramas of 2021- Squid Game and Vincenzo to Hometown Cha Cha Cha

—

While the year 2021 is coming to an end, it has been quite phenomenal for the lovers of Korean dramas. While the brutal and violent Squid Game took over the world, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min-a whooshed into everyone’s hearts with the simple, yet loveable Hometown Cha Cha Cha. It was also the year that Song Joong-ki decided to become a gangster, with a heart of gold in Vincenzo.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s go back in time to where it all started:

The year 2021 began as any other year would have. Well, almost like any other year would have… As soon as we hit January, KBS announced their new “Korean drama project” called Squid Game. Based on Korean bestseller author Shin Yong-ae’s work of the same name, this drama had everything to become a worldwide phenomenon — a dark storyline full of conspiracy, twists, and turns; two phenomenal actresses going head-to-head; and a young, talented cast carrying their own weight through their acting skills.

All eyes were on this upcoming drama series as it went into production and filming — and when it finally aired on April 27.

Here is a list of top K-Dramas of 2021 curated by Get India News.

Squid game

Squid Game was one of the most realistic dramas ever made because it showed viewers how cruel reality can be. People are fighting to survive, and it’s truly hard to believe that such competitive television shows exist in real life. As you would expect from a show called Squid Game, the show is filled with violence both physical and psychological.

The key players in this game are thrust into a position where they have to rely on their wits, and on the loyalty, they have to their comrades and friends. Of course, there’s a lot of betrayal, deceit, and backstabbing as well, which makes for interesting drama. But ultimately the theme of friendship triumphs over all else. If a tragic ending isn’t your thing, Squid Game provides a happy ending that is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face. One of the most-watched K-drama on Netflix.

Vincenzo Della Roma

Vincenzo Della Roma is another K-drama that hit it big in the year 2020. Featuring a love triangle between a man and his two best friends, this show ran for 40 episodes and delighted many fans. This romantic comedy has everything; drama, tension, and even a bit of suspense. The cast was outstanding, and the story was unique enough to hold attention for the entire run.

The story takes place in the 18th century and revolves around the life of Vincenzo Bellini, one of the most famous composers in history. It will be interesting to see how the show brings the composer’s life to the small screen.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A remake of the Japanese drama Amachan, this is a story about a woman who takes her daughter to her hometown after the death of her husband. The woman, who had been a housewife, decides to become an entrepreneur and learn how to run a business. She also learns how to deal with people as she tries her best to fit in with her hometown community.

The drama shows how she overcomes various challenges and finds love. The viewers were able to relate strongly with the character of Hong Du-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) who had been through various hardships in the past. They found themselves sympathizing with his character and rooting for him throughout the show.

Nevertheless

Regardless of what you think of the show, Nevertheless was the most talked-about show of 2021. It probably wouldn’t have been as controversial if it hadn’t been so well-made. One thing’s for sure — the Korean drama landscape is always evolving, and there are some shows that are lighting up our television screens in 2021 that will surprise you.

A woman who leads a team of investigators that deals with the sexual history of potential partners is afraid of getting hurt when she falls in love because her previous relationship ended due to the lack of sincerity in the relationship. Nonetheless, she finds herself falling into a one-sided love with a man who has no interest in dating.

Hospital Playlist Season 2

With a rating of 9.1/10, Hospital Playlist is one of the highest-rated Korean shows in cable television history. The show received high acclaim and is considered one of the highest-rated Korean shows in cable television history.

Nam Se Hee (Ji Sung) is a cold man who was raised in an elite boarding school. He runs away from the hospital to avoid his father’s wedding, but he meets Yoon Soo Wan (Yoo Ho Jung) and falls in love with her at first sight.

Lee Hye Young (Jung Yumi) has a bright personality and she is good at singing and dancing. Lee Hye Young loses her mother when she was young and she is being raised by her father. But her father remarries a woman who will take over Lee Hye Young’s care after he dies. She becomes upset as she doesn’t have anyone to turn to except for the doctors at the hospital.

My name

The story of a woman seeking revenge for her father’s murder and then becoming an undercover cop in order to infiltrate the crime organization.

Joo Jang-Mi is a positive, friendly woman who has a bright outlook on life despite the obstacles she has faced in life. She meets Kang Ma-Roo, a grim man who was framed by his friends and forced to serve time in prison. Joo Jang-Mi is able to break through his tough exterior as they spend time together. While Kang Ma Roo initially only sees her as a source of money, he begins to develop real feelings for her as time passes.

My Roommate is a Gumiho

My Roommate is a Gumiho stared Jang Ki-yong as Lee Dam, a college student who’s secretly a gumiho (nine-tailed fox). She has been living alone for 300 years and lives off of swallowing bead-like objects. When she accidentally swallows one that contains the soul of a human male named Shin Woo-yeo, she must find a way to keep it contained within her or die in one year’s time.

