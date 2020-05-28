Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Hope Has Been Kidnapped in ‘Toll of the Sea’

Hope Has Been Kidnapped in ‘Toll of the Sea’

It is up to Ben and Ryn to find her which leads to an all out undersea war

toll of the sea, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

Ben and Ryn work together to rescue Hope in ‘Toll of the Sea’

Last time on Siren, it looked like war was almost here. Tia released her weapon, and it proved to be more dangerous than anyone could have expected it to be. Ben did something drastic, which at least slowed her plan down a bit. Meanwhile Ryn decided to trust someone, and this decision ended up costing her dearly. As this episode came a close, someone decided to kidnap Hope. Now Ryn and Ben are working to get her back in ‘Toll of the Sea’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

toll of the sea, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Toll of the Sea’ here:

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander, while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

toll of the sea, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Ryn is desperate to get Hope back in ‘Toll of the Sea’. Ben is doing all he can to help her find him, and they ask the military for help. Meanwhile Maddie asks Robb for help with a cure, and he may have found a solution. They try it out on Xander, with positive results. Maddie is still trying to find her dad, and once Xander feels better he agrees to help find him. Tia forces Ryn into all out undersea war, but things end up going not as Tia hoped they would. As this episode comes to a close, the war ends and someone close to Ryn doesn’t return. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

toll of the sea, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Siren ‘Toll of the Sea’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

