Horse Tries to Recruit Allies in 'Centaurworld' Season 2

Horse Tries to Recruit Allies in ‘Centaurworld’ Season 2

Horse and her herd must find allies to help bring an end to a war once and for all

centaurworld, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, season 2, review, netflix

A battle is coming in ‘Centaurworld’ season 2

I was pleasantly surprised by Centaurworld season 1. The show had a wacky start but got better as the season moved along. The songs were wonderful and we saw Horse change in many ways. As the season came to a close a great evil was released and Horse received a new mission. Now Horse tries to prepare for war in season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

centaurworld, tv show, animated musical, fantasy, comedy, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Centaurworld season 2 here:

Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

centaurworld, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Horse is determined to get as many allies as possible at the start of this season. Yet it looks like no one is interested in joining this fight. After a while though this herd does find allies and eventually it looks like they might have a good chance in the upcoming battle. When Rider sees Horse again they come up with a plan to end this war once and for all. When the battle seems to start too soon Horse decides to do something drastic. As this season nears its end secrets come to the surface that will change things forever.

centaurworld, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Centaurworld season 2 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

