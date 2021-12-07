Horse Tries to Recruit Allies in ‘Centaurworld’ Season 2

A battle is coming in ‘Centaurworld’ season 2

I was pleasantly surprised by Centaurworld season 1. The show had a wacky start but got better as the season moved along. The songs were wonderful and we saw Horse change in many ways. As the season came to a close a great evil was released and Horse received a new mission. Now Horse tries to prepare for war in season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Centaurworld season 2 here:

Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

Horse is determined to get as many allies as possible at the start of this season. Yet it looks like no one is interested in joining this fight. After a while though this herd does find allies and eventually it looks like they might have a good chance in the upcoming battle. When Rider sees Horse again they come up with a plan to end this war once and for all. When the battle seems to start too soon Horse decides to do something drastic. As this season nears its end secrets come to the surface that will change things forever.

Centaurworld season 2 is available now on Netflix.