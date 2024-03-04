‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ season 1 is now on Netflix

As a kid, I had a fair amount of Hot Wheels. It was a blast playing with them and building tracks for them to race on. Over the years these toys have only grown in popularity. When I heard about Hot Wheels Let’s Race I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this animated show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 1 here:

A high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.

This was a fun show to watch. We see a group of kids come together for a thrilling camp experience. They participate in all kinds of challenges, some wild races and see them learn a few lessons along the way. As this season comes to a close it looks like this adventure isn’t over yet.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 1 is available now on Netflix.