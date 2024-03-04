Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / ‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ Season 1 Is Available Now on Netflix

‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ Season 1 Is Available Now on Netflix

The first season of this action packed series is streaming now on Netflix

‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ season 1 is now on Netflix

As a kid, I had a fair amount of Hot Wheels. It was a blast playing with them and building tracks for them to race on. Over the years these toys have only grown in popularity. When I heard about Hot Wheels Let’s Race I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this animated show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 1 here:

A high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer!

The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.

This was a fun show to watch. We see a group of kids come together for a thrilling camp experience. They participate in all kinds of challenges, some wild races and see them learn a few lessons along the way. As this season comes to a close it looks like this adventure isn’t over yet.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

