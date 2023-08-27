‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have enjoyed most of the Hotel Transylvania movies. Each one has taken viewers of all ages on some pretty amazing adventures. When I heard Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was coming out on Blu-Ray, I was hoping I might get a chance to check this sequel out. I was able to get a review copy for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Hotel Transylvania Transformania here:

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy.

This was an okay film. The story has a good start, but loses some momentum here and there. There are some good funny moments, and a few serious scenes as well. Once this adventure comes to a close, life for this family will never be the same. ‘Monster Mash-Up: Making Hotel Transylvania: Transformania‘ has some of the cast and crew talk about working on this film. ‘Selena vs. Andy: A Hotel Transyl-Trivia Quiz’ shows these two cast mates asking each other questions about this film series. This may not be a film for everyone, but some people will enjoy it.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is out now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital.