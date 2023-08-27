Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

Join Drac and friends as they go on their wildest adventure yet in the final film of this series

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have enjoyed most of the Hotel Transylvania movies. Each one has taken viewers of all ages on some pretty amazing adventures. When I heard Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was coming out on Blu-Ray, I was hoping I might get a chance to check this sequel out. I was able to get a review copy for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Hotel Transylvania Transformania here:

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy.

This was an okay film. The story has a good start, but loses some momentum here and there. There are some good funny moments, and a few serious scenes as well. Once this adventure comes to a close, life for this family will never be the same. ‘Monster Mash-Up: Making Hotel Transylvania: Transformania‘ has some of the cast and crew talk about working on this film. ‘Selena vs. Andy: A Hotel Transyl-Trivia Quiz’ shows these two cast mates asking each other questions about this film series. This may not be a film for everyone, but some people will enjoy it.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is out now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

