Home / A&E / A House Cat Breaks Into a Zoo Enclosure in ‘Tiger Trouble’

A House Cat Breaks Into a Zoo Enclosure in ‘Tiger Trouble’

Lily has an odd new roommate come into her enclosure, and hilarity ensues

tiger trouble, tig and lily, comic, graphic novel, middle grade, dan thompson, net galley, review, random house children's

A great story gets told in ‘Tiger Trouble’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of graphic novels these days. Most of the time they end up taking me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Tig and Lily: Tiger Trouble I was hoping I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Tiger Trouble here:

What makes a tiger, a tiger? Is it the stripes? The roar? This is something that Lily, the tiger at the local zoo, has never had to worry about — until she meets the fiercest animal of them all . . . her new roommate. Tig might look like a house cat, might sound like a house cat, but Tig knows he is a Tiger.

The competition is on as these two cats figure out what it means to be a Tiger . . . and a friend.

This was a fun graphic novel to read. Life for Lily gets turned upside down when a house cat moves into her enclosure. At first Lily wonders what they are doing there, and is perplexed when Tig says she is a tiger like her. When Lily starts to talk more with Tig, she begins to wonder if she is a Tiger or not. As this tale comes to a close, Lily ends up making a brand new friend.

Tig and Lily: Tiger Trouble is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

