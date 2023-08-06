A House Cat Breaks Into a Zoo Enclosure in ‘Tiger Trouble’

A great story gets told in ‘Tiger Trouble’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of graphic novels these days. Most of the time they end up taking me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Tig and Lily: Tiger Trouble I was hoping I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Tiger Trouble here:

What makes a tiger, a tiger? Is it the stripes? The roar? This is something that Lily, the tiger at the local zoo, has never had to worry about — until she meets the fiercest animal of them all . . . her new roommate. Tig might look like a house cat, might sound like a house cat, but Tig knows he is a Tiger. The competition is on as these two cats figure out what it means to be a Tiger . . . and a friend.

This was a fun graphic novel to read. Life for Lily gets turned upside down when a house cat moves into her enclosure. At first Lily wonders what they are doing there, and is perplexed when Tig says she is a tiger like her. When Lily starts to talk more with Tig, she begins to wonder if she is a Tiger or not. As this tale comes to a close, Lily ends up making a brand new friend.

Tig and Lily: Tiger Trouble is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.