“I’m Still 22.” Ilhan Sami çOmak, a Poet in a Turkish Prison

By Jhon Sánchez

LITERARY EVENT

Last March 8th, Pen Norway celebrated Ilhan Sami Çomak’s birthday. His lawyer, Ipek Özel, said that when Ilham was told about his birthday celebration, he said, “Tell them that after 27 years in prison, I’m still 22.” Ilhan was sent to prison in 1994 after being tortured and forced to a confession. Since then, he has maintained his innocence. The European Court of Human Rights ruled the illegality of his prosecution in 2007. After an appeal, the Turkish courts confirmed a life sentence in 2016 based on the same evidence illegally obtained in 1994.

During his imprisonment, Ilhan had written eight books of poetry, and he was awarded the prestigious Sennur Sezer award for poetry. He is an honorary member of Pen Norway.

To celebrate his life and imagination, the gathering counted with Ilhan’s mother’s words, as well as the reading of poets from different parts of the world.

We also had to watch the video of two beautiful songs, one “ The Ivy ” by Suna Alan, Ilhan’s cousin and Øivind Hånes & Karsten Brustad’s “ Come to Me ,” named after a poem by the same title written by Ilhan.

In the upcoming dates, Pressenza will release an exclusive interview granted by the poet. But for now, we repeat his words with faith in his prompt freedom, “‘I long to see vineyards in bloom, I long to get out into streets where children climb over garden walls to skip school, I long for rivers that run out of maps.”

Please visit www.ilhancomak.com for more information and to support a campaign for his freedom. Birthday cards are also welcome.

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Common License

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock